Baba Siddique murder case: Five more arrested after raids in Panvel, Raigad; arrests rise to nine

The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the official added.

Published - October 18, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Police personnel seen at the incident site near Nirmal Nagar where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot, at Bandra East, in Mumbai

Police personnel seen at the incident site near Nirmal Nagar where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot, at Bandra East, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: ANI

Five more persons were arrrested on Friday (October 18, 2024) in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine, a Mumbai police official said.

Based on specific information, raids were carried out by the Crime Branch in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, leading to the arrest of these five persons for conspiracy related to the crime and its execution, he said.

The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the official added.

Under police scanner for Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi faces over two dozen criminal cases

"The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," he added.

Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Congress-turned-NCP leader died some time later in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

The four persons arrested earlier include two alleged shooters who were overpowered by police and passersby at the spot itself.

Published - October 18, 2024 05:56 pm IST

