Baba Ramdev’s ‘Coronil’ claim: Delhi High Court to pronounce order on July 29

The Delhi High Court will on July 29 pronounce its order on a plea by several doctors' associations against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his claim of 'Coronil' being a "cure" for COVID-19.

The plea forms a part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved the order on the issue on May 21 after hearing the parties.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".

The senior counsel appearing for the doctors had sought a direction to restrain the defendants, Mr. Ramdev and others, from making further similar statements.

Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the High Court in 2021 against Mr. Ramdev and others.

They alleged that there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Mr. Ramdev, including 'Coronil' which claimed to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

On October 27, 2021, the High Court had issued summons to Mr. Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was "definitely" made out.