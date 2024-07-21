GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baba Ramdev speaks in support of controversial Kanwar yatra order

He asks that if Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity?

Published - July 21, 2024 05:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Baba Ramdev. File

Baba Ramdev. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Businessman and self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev on June 21 supported the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government’s Kanwar Yatra order to display the shop owner’s name on hotels, restaurants and other eateries

“There is no need to hide the identity,” Mr. Ramdev said. “If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity?” he added.

Also Read:Kanwar Yatra: the pilgrims’ progress

An order was released by the Yogi Adityanath-led U.P. government asking all the eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names on them. The order attracted criticism from the Opposition parties and even from some of the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Ujjain civic body also followed the order after the U.P. and Uttarakhand Governments passed the order. The Municipality asked the eateries owners to exhibit their names on the respective shops.

Kanwar yatra order: Nothing wrong in Uttar Pradesh police diktat to fruit sellers, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

“Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name, only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim or from any other community…” the yoga guru said.

(With inputs from ANI)

