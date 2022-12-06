B. R. Ambedkar death anniversary | His struggles gave hope to millions: PM Modi

December 06, 2022 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders remembered Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary (December 6), which is being observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas.’

PM Modi paid tributes to B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

Failure in converting Constitution’s ideals into reality is worrying: Mayawati

Paying tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said failure of successive governments in the country in converting the Constitution’s ideals into ground reality for people’s welfare is sad and worrying.

“Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary. Giving the best Constitution in every respect is priceless and it enhanced India’s stature. The country is eternally grateful to him,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said, “If the governments had worked under the holy principles of that Constitution, crores of poor would have been liberated from many issues. Distraction and failure in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality for people’s welfare is sad and worrying.” The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said Ambedkar would receive a befitting tribute only when the people who are deprived of livelihood, justice and peace get their rights.

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde pay tributes

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary. The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’.

Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Also present on the occasion were State Ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, Mumbai Civic Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

Every year, thousands of people from across the State converge at B. R. Ambedkar’s memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ on December 6. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B. R. Ambedkar’s followers expected on the day.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has arranged 50 additional buses and installed 500 extra lights in the Shivaji Park area for the convenience of the visitors. The BEST has also made arrangements of breakfast for the visitors and first aid facilities, in case of such a requirement.