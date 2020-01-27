B. Anand appointed secretary of National Commission for Minorities

Senior bureaucrat B. Anand was on Monday appointed as the secretary of National Commission for Minorities, according to a personnel ministry order.

Mr. Anand, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is at present additional secretary and financial advisor, the department of science and technology.

He is also holding additional charge of financial advisor, department of biotechnology and ministry of earth sciences.

Other appointments

His batch mate from Madhya Pradesh cadre, Sanjay Kumar Singh, has been appointed as additional secretary, department of agricultural research and education and secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the order said.

Mr. Singh is currently additional secretary, the ministry of panchayati raj.

Neelam Shammi Rao will be director general (training), the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Ms. Rao, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is working in her cadre State Madhya Pradesh.

“The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of director general, national institute for entrepreneurship and small business development,” it said.

Her cadre and batch-mate V.L. Kantha Rao has been appointed as additional secretary, department of defence production. Ms. Rao is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh.