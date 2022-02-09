Azam Khan denied interim bail

“How can you file 32 petitions to seek bail? Do not bring politics to court,” says SC

No bail for Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao granted him liberty to move the court concerned for expeditious disposal of bail pleas. “How can you file 32 petitions to seek bail? Do not bring politics to court,” the court observed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Khan, submitted that 87 FIRs had been filed against the leader and he had got bail in 84 cases. “I am inside prison for nothing. Where do I go? I am not bringing any politics into it,” he said.