Azam being hounded: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh on Tuesday came out in support of his long-time colleague and present Rampur MP Azam Khan, alleging that he was facing “injustice” at the hands of the BJP government, which has booked the leader in several cases.

Mr. Singh told reporters that his party would launch a campaign in support of Mr. Khan.

Over two dozen cases have been filed against Mr. Khan by the Rampur administration, including charges of land grab.

Mr. Singh recalled Mr. Khan’s humble family background and said the leader went on to build the Jauhar University by “begging” for funds and through hard work.

He appealed to SP workers and leaders to prepare to launch a campaign in support of Mr. Khan against the “humiliation and injustice” meted out to him.

“I will not tolerate any harm to Azam Khan,” said the SP founder.

If needed, he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, he said.

Mr. Singh alleged that Mr. Khan was being targeted by the BJP as he had become a national leader through his struggles and speeches and that was a “bother” for the party.