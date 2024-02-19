Azad’s allegations that NC’s Abdullahs sought late-night meetings with the BJP spark feud

February 19, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad’s attack on National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah on February 19 has sparked a war of words.

Mr. Azad, in an interview to a TV channel, suggested that NC leaders would seek late night meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“They [NC leaders] would seek time [for meeting] late in the night, between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Why not meet during the day? It sounds suspicious,” Mr. Azad said.

Late night meetings

He alleged that the NC was “consulted on the decision”. “They [NC leaders] also suggested they should be put in jail. They were not in jail but detained in their houses [in 2019],” Mr. Azad said.

Mr. Azad also questioned the “double speak” of the Abdullahs in Delhi and Srinagar. He accused the NC leaders of “abusing India to keep Muslims happy and visiting temples to keep Hindus in good humour”.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said, “Wah bhai wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015? Abdullahs knew about 370 yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug.”

Mr. Abdullah said, “My father was the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn’t MP and you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow? Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir and another in Delhi, yet the PM cries for you in the Rajya Sabha and criticises us in every speech. Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress and help BJP in Chenab Valley. Who is Azad and who is Ghulam, time will tell and people will decide.”

Farooq Abdullah also responded to the allegations made by Mr. Azad. “Why is he defaming Farooq Abdullah? When no one wanted to give him Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat. But today he says this. He should tell us the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth,” Dr. Abdullah said.

