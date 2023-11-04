Azad attacks Mehbooba, Omar, for ties with BJP

November 04, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - SRINAGAR

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday attacked the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He accused their leaders of working with the BJP.

“These politicians have only learned deceit and how to make false statements to win elections. I am accused of having links with the BJP. However, they are hiding their own misdeeds. They formed a government with the BJP and some enjoyed ministerial berths in the NDA [National Democratic Alliance],” Mr. Azad said in his hometown Doda.

He was referring to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to ally with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and NC leader Omar Abdullah’s ministerial stint in the NDA regime.

He said the NC and PDP have no track record and will be cornered for their fake promises and for misleading people. “They are joining hands to ensure BJP wins all the seats. They have been asked by their masters to split the vote bank of DPAP to ensure BJP wins a majority,” Mr. Azad said.

Mr. Azad said he was the only political leader from J&K who opposed dilution of Article 370 in Parliament.

Mr. Azad said he had helped the Congress win elections in Delhi and many other States. “Congress won elections due to my efforts and hard work. You can see the situation of Congress now,” he said.