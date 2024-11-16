 />
Ayushman Vay Vandana enrolment under AB-PMJAY touches 10 lakh within three weeks

Women account for around 4 lakh enrolments under the scheme, says Ministry

Published - November 16, 2024 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: C. Ratheesh Kumar

More than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have enrolled for the newly launched Ayushman Vay Vandana, enabling them to access free healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). 

Releasing the figures on Saturday (November 16, 2024), the Ministry noted that the enrolment has been achieved within three weeks of the scheme’s rollout by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29. Women account for around 4 lakh enrolments under the scheme.

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana card, treatments worth over ₹9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 senior citizens aged 70 and above, including over 1,400 women, said the Ministry in its release.

These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others. 

