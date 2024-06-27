Ayushman Bharat health scheme to provide free treatment to those aged above 70 years: President Murmu

“All citizens aged above 70 years will be provided free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme,” President Droupadi Murmu said on June 27.

“The opening of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country is also progressing at a fast pace,” she said while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament. “Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries,” Ms. Murmu said.

"Further, the Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now, all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the President said.

The AB-PMJAY, the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world, aims to provide health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families.

Hospital Empanelment and Management (HEM) guidelines for empanelment of hospitals under AB-PMJAY mandates the State Health Agencies (SHAs) with the responsibility of empanelling hospitals under the scheme.

