Ayushman Bharat fraud case: ED searches 19 locations in Himachal, Punjab, Delhi

According to ED, about 19 locations in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Mandi and Kullu in the state apart from Delhi and Chandigarh are being searched since July 30 morning.

Published - July 31, 2024 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh (Districts- Kangra, Una, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu) in a case related to alleged generation of fake Ayushman Bharat AB-PMJAY ID cards and violation of the scheme against many hospitals including Bankey Bihari Hospital, Fortis Hospital, etc.

Many medical bills have been generated on such fake cards, causing loss to the exchequer and public.

Names of Sh. R.S. Bali, a Congress MLA from Nagrota, HP, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board and Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Shree Balaji Hospital, Kangra, have also figured in the alleged fraud and their premises are also being searched, ED sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a January 2023 FIR registered by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against Kiran Soni, Una-based Shri Banke Bihari Hospital and others for generating fake AB-PMJAY (Arogya Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna) cards.

(With inputs from PTI)

