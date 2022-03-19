  • In marking 75 years of India’s Independence and celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of AYUSH has decided to observe the countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 from the 100th day backwards which started from March 13.
  • The Central appellate laboratories for ayurveda, siddha, unani and homeopathy drugs, namely, Pharmacopoeial Laboratory of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Pharmacopoeial Laboratory (PLIM and HPL) were merged into the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIMH) in 2020-2021 to optimise the use of infrastructural facilities, technical manpower and financial resources of the three for enhancing the standardisation outcomes of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy drugs towards their effective regulation and quality control.
  • This merger will facilitate focused and cohesive development of the standards of the AYUSH drugs and publication of pharmacopoeias and formularies.