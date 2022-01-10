AYUSH Ministry to hold global Surya Namaskar event on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi

On this day, Surya Namaskar is offered as a salutation to the Sun to exhibit one's gratitude for each of its rays as it nurtures all living being, an Ayush Ministry statement read.

The Ministry of AYUSH will be organising a global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme for 75 lakh people on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. On this day, Surya Namaskar is offered as a salutation to the Sun to exhibit one's gratitude for each of its rays as it nurtures all living being, an Ayush ministry statement read.

Scientifically, Surya Namaskar has been known to develop immunity and improve vitality, which is significant to health during pandemic conditions, it stated. Exposure to the Sun provides the human body Vitamin D, which has been widely recommended in all medical branches around the world, the Ministry noted.

The mass Surya Namaskar demonstration programme also intends to carry the message of climate change and global warming, the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

