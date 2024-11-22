ADVERTISEMENT

Ayush campaign to help citizens adopt personalised preventive health practices: Ayush Minister

Published - November 22, 2024 08:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan has over 4.7 lakh volunteers less than a month after its launch; it will help participants identify their own prakriti and tailor their lifestyles, diets and exercise routines accordingly

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
File photo of Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ayush Ministry’s one-month-old campaign to bring Ayurveda to every household now has more than 4.7 lakh dedicated volunteers, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday (November 22, 2024). The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aims to empower citizens to understand their own prakriti — or their body type, according to Ayurveda — and adopt personalised preventive health practices.

The nationwide health awareness initiative has grown significantly since it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ninth Ayurveda Day celebrations on October 29, Mr. Jadhav said, addressing a press conference on the programme’s progress.

Holistic well-being

The campaign, which is being managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focusses on identifying an individual’s unique mind-body constitution, or prakriti, based on the Ayurvedic principles of the three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. This knowledge then empowers participants to adapt their lifestyles, diets, and exercise routines for better health and disease prevention.

Expressing his satisfaction with the campaign’s progress, the Minister said its main role was to bring in holistic well-being.

