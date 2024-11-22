Ayush campaign to help citizens adopt personalised preventive health practices: Ayush Minister

The Ayush Ministry’s one-month-old campaign to bring Ayurveda to every household now has more than 4.7 lakh dedicated volunteers, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday (November 22, 2024). The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aims to empower citizens to understand their own prakriti — or their body type, according to Ayurveda — and adopt personalised preventive health practices.

The nationwide health awareness initiative has grown significantly since it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ninth Ayurveda Day celebrations on October 29, Mr. Jadhav said, addressing a press conference on the programme’s progress.

Holistic well-being

The campaign, which is being managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focusses on identifying an individual’s unique mind-body constitution, or prakriti, based on the Ayurvedic principles of the three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. This knowledge then empowers participants to adapt their lifestyles, diets, and exercise routines for better health and disease prevention.

Expressing his satisfaction with the campaign’s progress, the Minister said its main role was to bring in holistic well-being.

The campaign also aims to set several Guinness World Records, such as the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates, most pledges for a health campaign, and the largest video album sharing health campaign messages.

