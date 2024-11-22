 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Ayush campaign to help citizens adopt personalised preventive health practices: Ayush Minister

The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan has over 4.7 lakh volunteers less than a month after its launch; it will help participants identify their own prakriti and tailor their lifestyles, diets and exercise routines accordingly

Published - November 22, 2024 08:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
File photo of Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

File photo of Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ayush Ministry’s one-month-old campaign to bring Ayurveda to every household now has more than 4.7 lakh dedicated volunteers, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday (November 22, 2024). The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aims to empower citizens to understand their own prakriti — or their body type, according to Ayurveda — and adopt personalised preventive health practices.

The nationwide health awareness initiative has grown significantly since it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ninth Ayurveda Day celebrations on October 29, Mr. Jadhav said, addressing a press conference on the programme’s progress.

Holistic well-being

The campaign, which is being managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focusses on identifying an individual’s unique mind-body constitution, or prakriti, based on the Ayurvedic principles of the three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. This knowledge then empowers participants to adapt their lifestyles, diets, and exercise routines for better health and disease prevention.

Expressing his satisfaction with the campaign’s progress, the Minister said its main role was to bring in holistic well-being.

The campaign also aims to set several Guinness World Records, such as the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates, most pledges for a health campaign, and the largest video album sharing health campaign messages.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Related Topics

ayurveda / national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.