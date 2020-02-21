Ayodhya verdict: Waqf Board accepts alternative site

The U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it does not have the option to reject the land given to it under the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict but will decide on how to use it when it meets on Monday.
“Following the Supreme Court verdict, the Sunni Waqf Board does not have the choice of rejecting the five-acre alternative land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya as it would amount to contempt of court,” chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui said.
“We had been saying since the very beginning that we will abide by the court verdict on the issue, and because of this we did not go in for a review of the verdict,” he said. “But on how to use the land given to us by the government, it will be decided at the all important meeting of the board slated on Monday,” Mr. Farooqui said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.