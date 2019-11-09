Ayodhya verdict: UP Sunni Waqf Board not to go in for review of SC verdict

After the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zafar Faruqui said “We will not go in any review of the SC verdict or file any curative petition.”

“We are grateful to the honourable Supreme Court for setting aside as ‘erroneous’ the observation of one of the honourable judges in the Allahabad High Court (2010), which diluted the provision of the Places of Worship Act 1991,” said the chairman of the board.

“As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly after which the Board will issue a detailed statement,” he said.

“If any lawyer or any other person says that the decision will be challenged by the Board, it should not be taken as correct,” Mr. Faruqui stressed.

In his initial reaction soon after the judgement, Board’s counsel Zafaryab Jilani had said in Delhi, “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict.”

Talking to PTI on phone later, Jilani, however, clarified that the press conference was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and he had reacted as its secretary and not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.

