Ayodhya verdict: SC dismisses pleas seeking review

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

On December 10, 40 prominent persons filed a joint review petition against the Constitution Bench judgment, saying the verdict had a direct impact on the secular fabric of the country.

The petitioners, who range from academicians to activists from diverse faiths, filed the review petition through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

On December 6, four review pleas by Muslim parties were filed in the Supreme Court.

On December 12, a five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde considered the 18 petitions seeking a review of its November 9 verdict permitting the construction of a temple on the land where the Babri Masjid stood before it was razed on December 6, 1992.

The Ayodhya verdict declined the Muslims’ claim of title over the disputed land but allowed them five acres elsewhere in the area as a compensation.