National

Ayodhya verdict: SC dismisses pleas seeking review

more-in

On December 10, forty prominent persons have filed a joint review petition.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

On December 10, 40 prominent persons filed a joint review petition against the Constitution Bench judgment, saying the verdict had a direct impact on the secular fabric of the country.

The petitioners, who range from academicians to activists from diverse faiths, filed the review petition through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

On December 6, four review pleas by Muslim parties were filed in the Supreme Court.

On December 12, a five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde considered the 18 petitions seeking a review of its November 9 verdict permitting the construction of a temple on the land where the Babri Masjid stood before it was razed on December 6, 1992.

The Ayodhya verdict declined the Muslims’ claim of title over the disputed land but allowed them five acres elsewhere in the area as a compensation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Ayodhya
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 5:07:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ayodhya-verdict-sc-dismisses-pleas-seeking-review/article30285892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY