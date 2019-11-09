National

Ayodhya verdict: Ruling will strengthen secularism, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Ayodhya verdict will prove to be “another important step” towards strengthening the country’s secular character, rule of law and democracy, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

It will be remembered as a “historic one”, he said in a statement.

Mr. Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, stressed that since 1986, the Samajwadis [socialists] were of the opinion that the dispute between the two communities should be resolved through talks and the decision of the court would follow.

He also took to poetry on Twitter: Jo faisle faslo ko ghatate hai, woh insaan ko behtar banate hai [Decisions that bridge gaps create better human beings].

The police arrested 37 persons and filed 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) for objectionable posts on social media. The police said they acted against 3,172 posts, reporting them and getting them deleted.

