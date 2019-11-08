Ayodhya verdict: Narendra Modi appeals for calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm and unity on the eve of the verdict of the Ayodhya land dispute case and said the judgement should not be seen either as victory or defeat for anyone.

The Supreme Court has listed the Ayodhya verdict for November 9 morning at 10.30 a.m. Following the announcement, Mr. Modi put out a series of tweets addressing the fact that the verdict was due. He appreciated the fact that the SC had, in the past few months, heard the matter everyday, noting that people were anxiously awaiting the verdict. He also said all parties to the case, civil society and socio-cultural organisations had in the last few days said the SC verdict should be respected and accepted with calm.

“All also appealed for peace and unity, which is a sentiment that should predominate once the verdict is out,” the Prime Minister said.

Ahead of the verdict, the Congress Working Committee meeting has been rescheduled to Saturday instead of Sunday.

The party's highest decision making body is expected to adopt a resolution on the verdict. So far, the party's official position has been that all the concerned parties should respect the verdict of the country highest court.

Schools shut in U.P.

Amid enhanced security, schools have been declared closed in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Saturday. Colleges, educational institutions and training centres will be closed in Uttar Pradesh will be shut till Monday, the government said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening appealed to the people not to view the Ayodhya verdict as a matter of “victory or defeat.”

Calling for peace and harmony, Mr. Adityanath asked people to not pay heed to rumours.