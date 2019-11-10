Ayodhya verdict: Madhya Pradesh peaceful, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the situation in the State after the Ayodhya verdict was peaceful and that it would set an example of harmony to the country.

“Five-six minor incidents have been reported with one or two unrelated to the verdict. But overall, there is complete peace in the State,” Mr. Nath told reporters in Bhopal.

Terming the verdict a decision based on consensus rather than dispute, Mr. Nath appealed to the people not to take part in any kind of celebration or protests.

“Brotherhood and peace and harmony should be maintained,” he said. “The State is ours. And it’s everyone’s responsibility and not just the government’s that brotherhood and mutual understanding is not spoilt.”

Mr. Nath said he had held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had assured the State of security assistance if required. “Since the police and the government had prepared for the verdict well in advance, we don’t need Central assistance at this point,” said Mr. Nath. The police had made security arrangements for another two days.

He added that there should be no politics over the decision and religion should be kept out of politics.

Stating that everyone should respect the verdict, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it did not signify anyone’s loss. “Ours is a historical country. And we have always sent out the message of peace to the world. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Madhya Pradesh should continue to be an island of peace.”

Taking to Twitter, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur said: “Congratulations to all the Judges. Greetings to them. And Jai Shri Ram to the entire country.”

Meanwhile, the Guna district administration has suspended the patwari of Kumbhraj tehsil for posting objectionable comments relating to the verdict on Facebook.