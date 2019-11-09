Ayodhya verdict | CPI (M) calls for expediting case on Babri Masjid demolition

The CPI (M) has called for cases on the demolition of the Babri Masjid to be expedited, and those responsible be punished, hours after the Supreme Court delivered its final judgment on the long-standing Ayodhya land dispute.

The party's Polit Bureau, in a statement, has questioned the judgment.

“The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable,” party said in a statement here.

Now that the dispute has been resolved through a judgment, the party demanded that cases pertaining to the Babri Masjid demolition should also taken to logical end. “The Court judgement has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law. This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle. The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished,” the statement said.

The party has urged that the judgment should not be used to disrupt communal harmony.

While welcoming the Supreme Court's judgment, the party added that it should not be seen as a victory or defeat of any community.

“While upholding that all faiths are equal, the Apex Court has delivered this reconciliatory judgment. This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation.”