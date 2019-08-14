National

Ayodhya title dispute: court shouldn’t go beyond belief to see rationality, says Ram Lalla’s counsel

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya being demolished on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya being demolished on December 6, 1992.   | Photo Credit: Sanjay Sharma/Indiapix Network

On Tuesday, the senior advocate told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram is also a deity and Muslims cannot claim right over the 2.77-acre disputed land.

It is the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya is Lord Ram’s birthplace and the court should not go beyond to see how rational it is, said deity Ram Lalla Virajman’s counsel on Wednesday before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid case for the sixth day.

Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The Bench comprises Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer.

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

On Yuesday, he told the court that the birthplace of Lord Ram was also a deity and Muslims cannot claim right over the 2.77-acre disputed land as any division of the property would amount to “destruction” and “mutilation” of the deity itself.

The submissions came while responding to a query posed by the Bench that if Hindus and Muslims jointly possessed the disputed site, then how Muslims could be ousted.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

