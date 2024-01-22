January 22, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - Ayodhya

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham is being held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ as per prescribed rituals.

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Live Updates

The “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony will begin at 12:20 p.m. and is expected to end by 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

Ayodhya Ram Temple event schedule and timings

10:45 a.m.: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

10:55 a.m.: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Reserved

12:05-12:55 p.m.: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin

12:55 p.m.: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue

1 p.m.: Arrival at a public ceremony

1 p.m.- 2 p.m.: PM Modi to attend a public event in Ayodhya

2:10 p.m.: Visit to Kuber Teela. Arrival at a public ceremony

The rituals for the consecration ceremony had begun on January 16, 2024 starting from the Saryu River.

The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17, 2024,

(With ANI inputs)

