Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Centre’s half-day holiday is ‘unconstitutional’, says Left; rest of Opposition remains silent

The Centre’s closure of its offices is a “gross misuse of power” contravening the Constitution and SC guidelines, says CPI(M); the order is a step towards the creation of a “theocratic State”, says CPI

January 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel keep vigil ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Police personnel keep vigil ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union government’s order to close all its offices for half a day on January 22 to “enable employees to participate in the celebrations for Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya” is an unconstitutional step, the Left parties said. This robs government employees of “choice” regarding their religious beliefs, and clearly aligns the State to one religion, they added.

Following the Centre’s cue, BJP-ruled States have issued similar orders.

Apart from the Left, other Opposition parties are maintaining a studied silence on the issue. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had said that the Congress could not participate in the January 22 event as it was a purely “BJP-RSS” event. While the other Opposition parties are also staying away from the function at Ayodhya, none have spoken out against the Union government’s order for a half-day holiday. 

‘Gross misuse of power’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau said the order was yet another step to directly involve the “government and State” in what should be a “purely religious function.” Its statement added: “Employees have the right to make a personal choice regarding their religious belief and behaviour but it is a gross misuse of power for the government itself to issue such a circular.”

The party reiterated its position that such actions by the government are against the Constitution and also “the Supreme Court guidelines that the State should be without any religious colour”.

‘Theocratic State’

Speaking to The Hindu, Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja said that such an order is a step towards creating a “theocratic State”.

“Our Constitution clearly lays down that the State shall remain neutral to all religions and shouldn’t identify with any religion. This order is in direct contravention of the spirit of the Constitution and will have grave implications,” he said.

“The euphoria they seek to create around Ram Temple can not hide the stark realities of high unemployment rate and rising prices of daily essential items,” he added.

