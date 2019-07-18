Ayodhya panel seeks more time

The Ayodhya mediation committee chaired by Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla, former Supreme Court judge, has filed a report in the Supreme Court on the progress made so far in talks with parties disputing the title over the contested Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land. The committee has requested the court for more time.
The Supreme Court had recently asked the mediation panel for a progress report following an application filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, an original claimant who filed a title suit way back in 1950, through his survivor Rajendra Singh, on July 9, claiming that the mediation is making no progress.
The application had urged the Supreme Court to stop mediation and start adjudication on the pending Ayodhya appeals.
