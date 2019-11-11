Ayodhya | Ministry of Home Affairs begins temple trust formation job

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated the process of setting up a trust to fix the modalities for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya as per the Supreme Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case delivered on Saturday.

MHA officials are examining the 1,045-page verdict and will soon seek the opinion of the Ministry of Law and the Attorney General. An official said the technical aspects of the order were being studied.

However, another official said it was not clear whether the MHA or the Ministry of Culture will be the nodal body for the trust.

In its unanimous verdict, the apex court said: “The scheme to be framed by Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.”