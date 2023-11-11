ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya deepotsav sets Guinness record; Uttar Pradesh CM, Governor attend

November 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Lucknow

Ayodhya enters Guinness World Records for lighting the highest number of lamps (over 2.2 million) simultaneously at a single location

The Hindu Bureau

Ram ki Pouri is illuminated during deepotsav in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 11 participated in pulling a chariot in Ayodhya carrying artistes depicting the return of the deities Ram, Sita and Lakshman after 14 years of exile amid deepotsav celebrations, with Ayodhya entering the Guinness World Records for lighting the highest number of lamps (over 2.2 million) simultaneously at a single location.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel applauds as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives a certificate from Guinness World Records during deepotsav in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Adityanath, greeting the people of Uttar Pradesh and India on the occasion of Deepavali and the deepotsav from the city’s Ram Ki Pauri said he hoped the festival of lights will bring joy to the life of every poor and deprived person. “Diwali is celebrated to honour the return of Bhagwan Ram-Ji to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, and eradicating negative powers and demonic tendencies, as well as laying the foundation stone of Ramrajya,” he said.

Fireworks illuminate Ram ki Pouri during deepotsav in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The grand celebration in Ayodhya was attended by diplomats from 54 countries. U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel, State Ministers Rakesh Sachan and Jaiveer Singh; and U.P. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, among others, attended the aarati by the Sarayu river.

Swapnil Dangarikar of Guinness World Records,and consultant Nischal Barot, said Ayodhya had set a new record by lighting 22.23 lakh lamps. Mr. Adityanath received the certificate from the Guinness World Records. As the lamps were lit, the thousands of people gathered chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

    

