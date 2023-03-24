ADVERTISEMENT

'Aware of reports on Rahul Gandhi's jail sentence': Spokesperson for U.N. chief

March 24, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - United Nations

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General, was responding to a question at a press briefing here on March 23 on whether Mr. Guterres was “worried about democracy” in India

PTI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. | Photo Credit: AP

The United Nations is aware of the reports about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two-year jail sentence and that his party plans to appeal the verdict, a spokesperson for the U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has said.

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General, was responding to a question at a press briefing here on March 23 on whether Mr. Guterres was “worried about democracy” in India.

"I can say that we're aware of the reports regarding the case of Rahul Gandhi. We understand that his party does plan to appeal the decision. That's as much as I can say on that at this stage,” Mr. Haq said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname” remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H. H. Varma, which held 52-year-old Mr. Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Mr. Gandhi took to Twitter to give his initial reaction by quoting Mahatma Gandhi in Hindi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence, the means to get it. - Mahatma Gandhi," he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US