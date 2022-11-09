Awarded $155.50mn export order for 155mm artillery guns: Bharat Forge

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BharatForgeLtd

Pune-based Bharat Forge Limited announced on November 9 that it has won a $155.50mn export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platform to be executed in three years.

“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 Mln,” the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a notification.

“This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India,” the statement added.

Bharat Forge which has diversified heavily into defence manufacturing in the last few years, has developed a range of products including a range of artillery guns. While it has sold 60 of its Kalyani-M4 armoured vehicles to the Indian Army with 30 more on order, it is yet to get a domestic order for its artillery guns.

At the recent DefExpo in Gujarat, there was lot of interest in the artillery guns from South East Asia and Africa. Company officials said at the Expo that they have secured export orders for the Kalyani-M4 vehicles.