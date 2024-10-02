GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia: MEA; Indians asked to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran

MEA asked Indians residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran

Updated - October 02, 2024 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on October 1, 2024

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on October 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Expressing deep concern as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel, after Tehran launched a barrage of missiles overnight, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) asked Indians to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran.

“We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians,” it said in a statement

Israel-Iran war updates: October 2, 2024

“It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region,” the MEA said in a separate advisory, adding that those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

This follows an advisory issued by Embassy of India in Tel Aviv which asked Indian nationals in Israel to “stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals.”

Iran said early on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. promised to retaliate against Tehran's assault as fears of a wider war intensified.

Published - October 02, 2024 01:10 pm IST

