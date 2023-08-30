HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avoid stereotypical approach while examining pleas by convicts for premature release: SC

Ultimate goal of imprisonment, even in the most serious crime, is reformative, says the top court

August 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The judgment came in a case where the convict had spent 24 years in prison after he was sentenced to life term for fatally shooting three police personnel in Bihar. File

The judgment came in a case where the convict had spent 24 years in prison after he was sentenced to life term for fatally shooting three police personnel in Bihar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court has held in a judgment that a stereotypical approach by the government to premature release of convicts by relying entirely on the reports of the trial judges or the police will frustrate the goal of reforming prisoners.

A Bench headed by Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said the “ultimate goal of imprisonment, even in the most serious crime, is reformative”.

ALSO READ
Should life convicts be denied remission?

“If a stereotypical approach in denying the benefit of remission, which ultimately results in premature release, is repeatedly adopted, the entire idea of limiting incarceration for long periods (sometimes spanning a third or more of a convict’s lifetime and in others, result in an indefinite sentence), would be defeated. This could result in a sense of despair and frustration among inmates, who might consider themselves reformed– but continue to be condemned in prison,”Justice Bhat observed in the recent verdict.

Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them

A trial judge, in his report, would focus on the crime with little or no attention to the criminal. An investigating agency may be biased, especially if the victims of the crime had been police officers.

The judgment came in a case where the convict had spent 24 years in prison after he was sentenced to life term for fatally shooting three police personnel in Bihar. The appeal filed by the convict said his plea for remission was repeatedly rejected owing to adverse reports from the trial judge.

“Overemphasis on the presiding judge’s opinion and complete disregard of comments of other authorities, while arriving at its conclusion, would render the appropriate government’s decision on a remission application, unsustainable,” the top court observed.

The judgment reasoned that a presiding judge’s view is formed on the basis of the judicial record. It was up to the remission authority to not follow the view mechanically.

“Such an approach has the potential to strike at the heart, and subvert the concept of remission — as a reward and incentive encouraging actions and behaviour geared towards reformation — in a modern legal system,” the judgment read.

The court said a remission process should be done in a comprehensive manner, and include aspects like the convict’s age, state of heath, familial relationships and possibility of reintegration, extent of earned remission, post-conviction conduct, educational qualification earned while in custody, volunteer services offered, and psychological well-being.

Related Topics

court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.