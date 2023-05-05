ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid content that makes the country look bad on OTT: I&B Ministry official

May 05, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - MUMBAI

The IT Rules Code of Ethics binds creators on a ‘moral ground’ to avoid illegal and offensive content, Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay said

Aroon Deep

Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary for Policy and Administration at the I&B Ministry. Photo: Twitter/@PIBMumbai

Streaming services should avoid putting out content “which is harmful, which is illegal, which is offensive and brings a bad name to your country when you’re going abroad,” a top official at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said at a panel discussion on Thursday. Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary for Policy and Administration at the I&B Ministry, was speaking at a discussion on self-regulation in streaming during the FICCI Frames 2023 event here. 

The IT Rules, 2021 were a “moral solution” for producers, by binding them ethically on content. Mr. Sahay expressed satisfaction at the self-regulatory model under the IT Rules for filing complaints against content on OTT platforms, saying only one complaint against online content had been appealed all the way up to the inter-departmental committee formed by the government.

On Wednesday, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra had alluded to “murmurs about the quality of the language” used on streaming programs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness gap

Ajit Thakur, co-founder of the Telugu-focused streaming service Aha, said that there was an awareness gap among the public on the IT Rules mandated system for complaining on online content, and on the mandatory age-gating feature to password-protect mature content for children. “In TV, a scroll used to run continuously telling viewers that you can write to BCCC (Broadcast Content Complaints Council),” Mr. Thakur pointed out, adding that both industry and government would have to work to spread awareness on the feature.

“What becomes uncomfortable is to have senior elected officials talking about banning programmes,” Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of the Film Producers Guild of India said. “Even they need to be aware that there is a mechanism that exists [to redress grievances against content].”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US