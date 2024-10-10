GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aviation leaders recall Ratan Tata’s greatness

IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia says airline will walk alongside Air India to secure rightful seat for India in global aviation

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

Tata group airlines Air India, Vistara and Air India Express made in-flight announcements on Thursday as a mark of their respect to their chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

“We are grateful for Mr. Tata’s immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata group airlines,” announced a pilot on an Air India Express flight, adding that everyone at the airline will continued to be inspired and guided by his vision.

Tributes also poured in from aviation leaders and business partners including Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong, and Air Asia Co-Founder, Tony Fernandes, who joined hands with him to help him realise the ambition of setting up airlines Vistara and AirAsia India. It is with the deepest sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus, Mr. Ratan Tata.

“Mr. Tata was a visionary global business leader, as well as a cherished partner and dear friend,” Mr. Goh said in a press statement. With 49% shareholding, Singapore Airlines was the joint venture partner with Tata Group to set up a new full-service carrier Vistara, which was launched in 2014. The two companies had planned to tie-up for an airline as far back as early 1990s when a joint proposal was submitted before the Narsimha Rao government, but the dream took nearly two decades to realise.

With Air India set to merge with Vistara next month, Singapore Airlines will soon have a 25.1% stake in the combined entity.

Six months before Vistara, Tata Sons collaborated with Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhard to form a low-cost carrier for the Indian market, AirAsia India. Mr Tata even famously flew his business jet in July 2014 with AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes, his partner Dato Kamarudin and the new AirAsia India CEO Mittu Chandilya onboard for a meeting in New Delhi.

 “Very rare in your life you are touched by greatness. Ratan Tata was that greatness. a builder, a dreamer, an innovator but most important, the most humble man I knew and someone I can call a true friend. The world is poorer for the passing of Sir Ratan Tata,” Mr Fernandes wrote on LinkedIn.

Mr. Fernandes had plans of building cars and wanted Jaguar Land Rover as partner. Though the auto tie-up never got off the ground, the two started to discussion an airline venture.

In India, the co-founder of the country’s largest airline, IndiGo, and Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises, Rahul Bhatia, too paid his homage to Mr Tata.

“In tribute to Mr. Tata’s love for flight and his vision for the future of Indian Aviation, IndiGo will, ever so modestly, walk alongside Air India to secure India’s rightful seat at the centre-stage of global aviation,” wrote Mr Bhatia in a message.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:36 pm IST

