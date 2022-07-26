India

Aviation industry being sensitised to give jobs to Agniveers: govt.

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo a SpiceJet plane is seen at the Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: PTI
Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI July 26, 2022 01:19 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 00:55 IST

Youth joining the defence forces under the Agnipath scheme will be valuable for the aviation industry, which was being sensitised to give preference to them during hiring, the government told Parliament.

“After four years of military service, the Agniveers are expected to be fit, disciplined and motivated professionals. Many of them, especially the ones involved in aircraft maintenance, flight safety, air cargo, supply chain, administrative, IT and drones etc., will have valuable experience that will be of significant relevance to the aviation industry,” Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

He added that the Ministry was “sensitising” all stakeholders in the civil aviation sector to give “preference” to Agniveers in employment.

