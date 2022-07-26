Aviation industry being sensitised to give jobs to Agniveers: govt.
He also said that the Ministry was “sensitising” all stakeholders in the civil aviation sector to give “preference” to Agniveers in employment
Youth joining the defence forces under the Agnipath scheme will be valuable for the aviation industry, which was being sensitised to give preference to them during hiring, the government told Parliament.
“After four years of military service, the Agniveers are expected to be fit, disciplined and motivated professionals. Many of them, especially the ones involved in aircraft maintenance, flight safety, air cargo, supply chain, administrative, IT and drones etc., will have valuable experience that will be of significant relevance to the aviation industry,” Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.
He added that the Ministry was “sensitising” all stakeholders in the civil aviation sector to give “preference” to Agniveers in employment.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.