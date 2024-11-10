Average Indian can buy less than they could 10 years ago: Congress

The Congress on Sunday (November 10, 2024) claimed that the average Indian can buy less today than they could ten years ago, saying that the cause for the slowdown in India’s consumption is the result of sustained income stagnation.

In a statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Assuming an average household size of 4-4, the per capita income in rural areas is an estimate of Rs 2,886 per month. Therefore, vast majority of Indians have very little money for discretionary consumption beyond that of basic necessities.”

Nearly every piece of evidence points to this same damning conclusion: that the average Indian can buy less today than they could 10 years ago. Our statement on this unfortunate reality and its consequences for India's consumption story and long-term economic potential pic.twitter.com/qGEAbPSFbg — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 10, 2024

“This slowdown in consumption is destroying our medium-term and long-term economic potential whatever the quarterly GDP numbers may suggest,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh said that the private sector will be unwilling to invest in new production without adequate growth in consumption.

“As the Government’s own Economic Survey (2024) acknowledged that private sector GFCF in machinery, equipment and intellectual property products has grown cumulatively by only 35% in the four years to FY23. This is not a healthy mix,” he said.

Further taking a dig at the “non-biological PM”, Mr. Ramesh claimed that the “double-engine” private investment and mass consumption, that powered the Congress-led UPA’s decade of sustained GDP growth has been derailed in the last ten years of the Modi government.