Avalanche hits Gulmarg ski slopes; one dead, one missing

February 22, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Srinagar

At least five foreign skiers were trapped in the avalanche

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the snow-capped mountains of Gulmarg. | Photo Credit: ANI

A massive avalanche hit the ski slopes in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Thursday and left one skier dead and another missing. At least three skiers have been rescued.

Officials said an avalanche hit Khilan Marg on the slopes of Afarwat Peak in famous ski-destination.

At least five foreign skiers were trapped in the avalanche. Officials said a massive rescue operation was launched at the site.

One skier was found dead and three others were rescued. The deceased’s identity could not be ascertained immediately.

“An operation is under way. One skier is believed to be trapped under the snow,” officials said.

Around 600 athletes are currently participating in the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg.

