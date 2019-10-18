Avail leave travel concession and visit Kashmir, Central government employees told

The Jammu and Kashmir administration released an advertisement on Thursday asking Central government employees to avail leave travel concession (LTC) and fly to the Kashmir valley.

“Central government employees can fly to Jammu and Kashmir under LTC allowance scheme till September 2020. Paradise awaits you,” the advertisement issued by the Department of Tourism of the J&K government, said.

On October 10, the J&K administration withdrew an August 2 advisory that had cautioned tourists to leave the Valley amid inputs of a terror attack. The usual season for domestic tourists is over.

J&K was placed under a lockdown when Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in Rajya Sabha to revoke the Special Status of J&K under Article 370, and downgrade and bifurcate the State into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Mobile phone connectivity was recently restored in the Valley after more than 70 days of restrictions on communication.

Two dead

A migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh and a fruit loader were shot dead in the past 24 hours in the Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

Sethi Kumar Sagar, a resident of the Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was a brick kiln worker. The fruit loader was identified as Charanjeet Popli. Police said they had identified the terrorists who carried out the attack and one of them was a Pakistani.

On Monday, a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed in Shopian.