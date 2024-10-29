Autonomous vessel to sail 1,500 km from Mumbai to Tuticorin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) virtually flagged-off the Sagarmala Parikrama, a 1,500-km-long passage by an autonomous surface vessel, manufactured by Sagar Defence Engineering, from Mumbai to Tuticorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel’s journey, unveiled at Swavlamban, the annual event of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), is an important technology demonstration especially as the Indian Navy looks to induct autonomous surface and underwater vessels in large numbers.

Also read: Indian Navy signs contract for autonomous armed boat swarms under SPRINT scheme

The Minister formally unveiled the third edition of Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI 3.0) challenge and 13th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 13) aimed to advance indigenous defence technologies and operational efficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADITI 3.0 features a challenge from the Navy to design a high-power microwave weapon system. DISC 13 presents seven challenges – three from the Army and two each from Navy and Air Force – in the domains of artificial intelligence, military communication and autonomous bots among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi reiterated that the Navy has resolved to become a “fully aatmanirbhar force” by 2047. “I am indeed delighted to share that through constant conversation and collaborative efforts of Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and NIIO, 173 challenges presented to industry by the Navy, including all the 75 challenges launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… have been converted into pragmatic solutions and positive outcomes,” he said.

This, the Navy Chief said, has resulted in fructification of more than 2,000 proposals, with an outlay of over ₹2,000 crore and conclusion of 171 contracts for an excess of ₹700 crore towards development of “swadeshi solutions” many of them being “global firsts, game changers and technologically futuristic”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government’s self-reliance efforts have made science, technology and innovation a revolutionary idea in the country,” Mr. Singh said, addressing the event. He noted that in the last two sessions of ‘Swavlamban’, the Navy has received over 2,000 proposals from Indian industries under the SPRINT challenges, which were unveiled during Swavlamban 1.0 in July 2022.

SPRINT stands for Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and Technology Development Acceleration Cell. He said these proposals have been converted into 155 challenges, which will help in completing 171 contracts. “In addition, the Swavalamban initiative has collaborated with 213 MSMEs and start-ups under iDEX. Till now, Acceptance of Necessity of more than ₹2,000 crore has been given in 19 cases, of which contracts worth up to ₹784 crore have been completed,” he said.

An exhibition held on October 28 and 29 showcased several niche innovative technologies, concepts and products designed and developed by Indian defence startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Events on Monday included an interactive outreach session aimed at discussing problem statements and challenges posed as part of the DIO’s ADITI 2.0 launch under the iDEX scheme, as also the bringing together of venture capitalist incubators, the Navy said.

Five Hackathon Challenges were released few days back as a national-level competition aimed at addressing real-world operational challenges with innovative technological solutions. The five challenges include speech separation, drone swarm coordination, navigation and real-time tracking of flying objects, application load balancer on load stock, and maritime situational awareness. Mr. Singh gave away prizes to the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.