 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autonomous surface vessel completes 1,500-km voyage from Mumbai to Thoothukudi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the ‘Sagarmala Parikrama’ journey on October 29. “This first-of-its-kind journey highlights India’s growing expertise in autonomous maritime technology and establishes a significant milestone in developing cutting-edge, unmanned systems for national security,” said Sagar Defence Engineering.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The vessel completed the journey without human intervention, in an endeavour supported by the Indian Navy.

The vessel completed the journey without human intervention, in an endeavour supported by the Indian Navy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An autonomous surface vessel built by Sagar Defence Engineering has completed a 1,500-km voyage from Mumbai to Thoothukudi under without human intervention, in an endeavour supported by the Indian Navy.

“This first-of-its-kind journey highlights India’s growing expertise in autonomous maritime technology and establishes a significant milestone in developing cutting-edge, unmanned systems for national security,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It is supported by the Indian Navy’s Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), and the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO).

The ‘Sagarmala Parikrama’ journey was virtually flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 29 during Swavlamban, the annual event of NIIO.

The project’s success was made possible by the guidance and expertise provided by the Indian Navy, including access to testing facilities and operational feedback, the company said. “The Sagarmala Parikrama’s success demonstrates India’s ability to build autonomous maritime systems indigenously, which is critical to our national security. This journey is a testament to the power of innovation, partnership, and our vision for Aatmanirbharta in defence technology,” stated Captain Nikunj Parashar, CEO of Sagar Defence Engineering.

The Sagarmala Parikrama aligns with global advancements in autonomous surface and underwater systems, offering transformative applications in both military and civilian sectors. By integrating autonomous vessels capable of supporting missions such as littoral patrol, coastal surveillance, high-speed Interdiction, and low-intensity maritime operations, Sagar Defence Engineering is advancing the capabilities of the Indian Navy through technology tailored to meet India’s unique security needs, the company stated.

This historic milestone paves the way for future deployment of autonomous vessels in critical sea lanes, coastal surveillance, and anti-piracy operations, expanding the Indian Navy’s operational reach, it added.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.