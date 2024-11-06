Autonomous surface vessel completes 1,500-km voyage from Mumbai to Thoothukudi

An autonomous surface vessel built by Sagar Defence Engineering has completed a 1,500-km voyage from Mumbai to Thoothukudi under without human intervention, in an endeavour supported by the Indian Navy.

“This first-of-its-kind journey highlights India’s growing expertise in autonomous maritime technology and establishes a significant milestone in developing cutting-edge, unmanned systems for national security,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It is supported by the Indian Navy’s Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), and the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO).

The ‘Sagarmala Parikrama’ journey was virtually flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 29 during Swavlamban, the annual event of NIIO.

The project’s success was made possible by the guidance and expertise provided by the Indian Navy, including access to testing facilities and operational feedback, the company said. “The Sagarmala Parikrama’s success demonstrates India’s ability to build autonomous maritime systems indigenously, which is critical to our national security. This journey is a testament to the power of innovation, partnership, and our vision for Aatmanirbharta in defence technology,” stated Captain Nikunj Parashar, CEO of Sagar Defence Engineering.

The Sagarmala Parikrama aligns with global advancements in autonomous surface and underwater systems, offering transformative applications in both military and civilian sectors. By integrating autonomous vessels capable of supporting missions such as littoral patrol, coastal surveillance, high-speed Interdiction, and low-intensity maritime operations, Sagar Defence Engineering is advancing the capabilities of the Indian Navy through technology tailored to meet India’s unique security needs, the company stated.

This historic milestone paves the way for future deployment of autonomous vessels in critical sea lanes, coastal surveillance, and anti-piracy operations, expanding the Indian Navy’s operational reach, it added.