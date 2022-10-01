Auto driver who invited Kejriwal says he is Modi fan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal having dinner at the residence of autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Sept. 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

He may have invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his house in Ahmedabad for a much-publicised dinner two weeks ago, but autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani says he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a staunch BJP supporter.

On Friday, Mr. Dantani, donning a saffron scarf and cap, was spotted at Mr. Modi’s public rally in the Thaltej area.

When asked by the media, Mr. Dantani said he had invited Mr. Kejriwal to his home during the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on September 13 because he was asked to do so by leaders of an autorickshaw union. The AAP convener went with him in his autorickshaw after accepting the invitation.

“I invited Kejriwal for dinner because I was asked to do so by our union leaders.I did not know it would become such a big issue,” he told reporters.

He went on to add that he was a big admirer of the Prime Minister and had always voted for the BJP.

"I came here (for the rally) because I am a huge fan of Modiji. I have been with the BJP since the beginning and always gave my vote to the BJP in the past. I am not saying this under any pressure," said Mr. Dantani.