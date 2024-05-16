ADVERTISEMENT

Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources

Published - May 16, 2024 07:36 am IST - New Delhi

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities

PTI

Veteran author and storyteller, and a Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi passed away here on May 15 aged nearly 90, family sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She died at the residence of her son, Sachchidanand Joshi, litterateur and member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), they said.

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities across the country, a family source said.

The final rites will take place on May 16 at the Lodhi Road crematorium, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Malti Joshi was conferred Padma Shri in 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US