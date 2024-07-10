ADVERTISEMENT

Austrian artists welcome PM Modi in Vienna with a rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Updated - July 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:59 am IST - Vienna [Austria]

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with a performance by artists upon his arrival, in Vienna, on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Austrian artists welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at his hotel in Vienna, where he reached on July 10 (local time) after concluding his two-day visit to Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. Mr. Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

After arriving in Vienna, PM Modi in a post on X stated, “Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Upadhyay, who belongs from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow led the choir and orchestra that sang Vande Mataram in front of PM Modi. “We decided to perform Vande Mataram in Austria-European Symphony style. A choir and an orchestra with a total of 50 members performed in front of PM Modi,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following his interaction with members of the Indian diaspora, and the the orchestra members, PM Modi joined the dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Vienna, on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a post on X, Mr. Nehammar stated, “Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!”

PM Modi thanked Nehammer for extending a warm welcome and said that he looked forward to holding discussions.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US