Austrian artists welcome PM Modi in Vienna with a rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983

Updated - July 10, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:59 am IST - Vienna [Austria]

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with a performance by artists upon his arrival, in Vienna, on July 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with a performance by artists upon his arrival, in Vienna, on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Austrian artists welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at his hotel in Vienna, where he reached on July 10 (local time) after concluding his two-day visit to Russia.

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. Mr. Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

After arriving in Vienna, PM Modi in a post on X stated, “Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more.”

Vijay Upadhyay, who belongs from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow led the choir and orchestra that sang Vande Mataram in front of PM Modi. “We decided to perform Vande Mataram in Austria-European Symphony style. A choir and an orchestra with a total of 50 members performed in front of PM Modi,” he said.

Following his interaction with members of the Indian diaspora, and the the orchestra members, PM Modi joined the dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Vienna, on July 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Vienna, on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a post on X, Mr. Nehammar stated, “Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!”

PM Modi thanked Nehammer for extending a warm welcome and said that he looked forward to holding discussions.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / international relations / diplomacy

