Australia’s new Migration Strategy won’t impact ECTA commitments for education visas: Sources

December 11, 2023

Education visa-related commitments under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will not be affected by the new Migration Strategy of Australia announced on December 11, sources here have said. The affirmation came soon after Canberra announced the new policy for guiding the post-COVID waves of migration to Australia as sources expressed confidence that Indian students will continue to grow in numbers in Australian educational institutions.

“Commitments agreed between India and Australia under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be upheld under the new Migration Strategy. This means that Indian graduates will continue to be eligible to stay on a Temporary Graduate Visa for two years for a bachelor degree, three years for the completion of a Masters degree and 4 years for a completion of a PhD,” said a source.

As part of the ECTA finalised in December 2022, Australia had agreed to allow stays up to 18 months upon completion of diploma or trade qualifications. Similarly, Canberra had agreed to allow stays up to two and three years upon completion of Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Under the same set of commitments, doctoral degree holders could stay up to four years after completion of their degrees. Sources on Monday indicated that these commitments would remain on track though there is expected to be “more rigorous scrutiny” of some cases where the visa application appears to be spurious.

Sources assured that such preventive measures are not meant for genuine seekers of higher education and indicated that some scrutiny may also be aimed at ensuring English language requirement, adding, “The Government will continue to welcome high-quality students seeking out educational opportunities in Australia. I see no reason why Indian student numbers shouldn’t continue to grow.”

An individual privy to the Australian policy also stated that the new Migration Policy may encourage semi-skilled workers to explore opportunities in Australia and said machine operators, drivers, and heavy machine operators are a few of the professions in Australia that may open up for semi-skilled workers from these segments in India. These semi-skilled workers will get all the benefits that are available to Australian workers, it has been learnt.

As part of the new process, Australia will also watch out for “intermediaries” like migration agents that may be held responsible for immigration-related malpractices.

