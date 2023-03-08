ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Prime Minister welcomed in Ahmedabad with Holi colours

March 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us, said Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes part in Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began his four-day visit to India by playing Holi in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Australian leader’s visit comes months after the interim trade pact — Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) — came into force as the two sides also drew closer under the strategic Quad initiative. 

“Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us. No matter what your faith is or where you’ve come from, we celebrate and value what unites us,” Mr. Albanese said.

He was greeted with Holi colours and flowers by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by High Commissioner of Australia 

Mr. Albanese will be in Ahmedabad for two days and will be at the toss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: PTI

Speaking to a radio channel ahead of his departure for India, Mr. Albanese said he had visited India in 1991 as a backpacker for six weeks and was not a stranger to spicy food. 

Describing his delegation, Mr. Albanese said he would take Minister of Resources Madeleine King with him. “Twenty-five leading business people are going. The CEO of Wesfarmers from here, and Fortescue and the chair of BHP, Rio Tinto, they’re all on their way,” he added.

At an event organised by Deakin University in Ahmedabad, Mr. Albanese said Australia’s educational ties with India would strengthen further. “We have finalised a deal that means students who study in Australia and India can have more of their qualifications recognised between our two countries.”

Ahead of his visit, High Commissioner of Australia Barry O’Farrell had described education as the “largest service export from Australia to India”.

“Deakin University will also become the first foreign university approved to open a campus in India, with more Australian universities hoping to join them. This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships,” Mr. Albanese said. 

After Thursday morning’s engagement at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Mr. Albanese is expected to leave for Mumbai and receive a Guard of Honour at the INS Vikrant. He is expected to arrive in the national capital in the evening. A ceremonial reception will be held for him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning following which he will hold delegation-level talks with Mr. Modi at Hyderabad House. 

Mr. Albanese is expected to visit India again in September for the G20 summit and will be the first Australian Prime Minister to visit India twice in a year. 

