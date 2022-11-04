Australian police working with CBI to nab Queensland murder suspect

The Queensland government has announced a reward worth ₹5.31 crore

In this image made from video provided by the Queensland Police Service, Troy Cordingley, father of Toyah Cordingley, whose body was found on Wangetti Beach of Australia’s Queensland on Oct. 22, 2018, speaks in Cairns, Australia in November 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The Australian Federal Police is working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to track down an Indian man in an alleged murder case of a 24-year-old woman from Queensland about four years ago, according to the authorities.

The Queensland government has announced a reward worth ₹5.31 crore for providing information and leading to the arrest of Rajwinder Singh, born in Punjab’s Buttar Kalan village of Gurdaspur, who is now suspected to be currently “living somewhere in India”.

In a statement, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO said that Singh is wanted by the Queensland authorities in relation to the murder of Toyah Cordingley. She was reported missing on October 21, 2018, after she went out walking her dog. Her body was found the following morning at Wangetti Beach, Queensland.

Singh, who worked as a nurse in the Cassowary Coast’s in Innisfail town and lived there with his wife and three children, had reportedly taken a flight from Sydney to India two days after Cordingley was murdered.

“A dedicated team of Queensland Police detectives has continued to work tirelessly towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family,” said Detective Inspector Sonia Smith, according to the statement. “We strongly believe there are people who could share information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh... this is most definitely the time to come forward and tell us what you know,” she said.

Stating that the Australian Police based in Delhi had been working with the CBI in relation to the case, the High Commissioner said the reward offered by the Queensland government would support efforts by the Indian authorities to locate and apprehend the suspect.