National

Australian PM calls off India visit due to bush fires back home

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the fire devastated Wildflower farm in Sarsfield, Victoria on January 03.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the fire devastated Wildflower farm in Sarsfield, Victoria on January 03.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Scott Morrison was scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called off his four-day visit to India from January 13 due to devastating bush fires in several parts of his country, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Mr. Morrison was scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

The Australian Prime Minister was also scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship annual lecture series organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Besides Delhi, Mr. Morrison also planned to visit Mumbai and Bengaluru. “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called off his visit to India due to the serious situation arising out of bush fires in several parts of Australia,” a diplomatic source told PTI.

Bush fires have ripped through the states of New South Wales and Victoria, killing at least 20 people and destroying nearly 500 homes.

About 4,000 people, including nearly 3,000 tourists, were stranded in Victoria’s Mallacoota region since they were forced to take shelter on the foreshore as the fire approached on New Year’s eve.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Australia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 7:45:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/australian-pm-calls-off-india-visit-due-to-bush-fires-back-home/article30472024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY